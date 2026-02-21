 Did Taylor Swift Perform At High-Profile Wedding In Gujarat's Jamnagar? Viral Video Sends Internet Into Frenzy
Viral videos claiming American singer Taylor Swift performed at the high-profile wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar, Gujarat, left fans in shock. However, the woman seen in the clip was not Swift but her doppelganger, Ashley Leechin. Dressed in an Eras Tour-style outfit, she resembled the pop star closely, leading many netizens to believe Swift had secretly visited India.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Saturday, February 21, 2026, 05:32 PM IST
article-image
Taylor Swift In India | Photo Via Instagram

Global pop icon Taylor Swift left Swifties in a frenzy after several viral videos on social media claimed she was in India, allegedly performing at the high-profile wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The clips sparked massive curiosity among fans, who wondered when she arrived in the country and how such a visit remained completely under the radar, with no paparazzi spotting her at the airport.

Did Taylor Swift Perform At Wedding In Jamnagar?

So, did Taylor really perform in Jamnagar? The answer is no. The woman seen in the viral video is actually Ashley Leechin, Taylor's well-known doppelganger. Ashley bears a striking resemblance to the singer and has often made public appearances dressed as Swift. In the circulating clip, she was seen sporting a look similar to what Taylor wears during her Eras Tour, complete with matching hairstyle and stage presence, which likely led many netizens to believe it was the pop superstar herself.

Check it out:

UMM TAYLOR SWIFT PERFORMED AT AHANA RAHEJAS WEDDING?? She didn’t even perform for ambanis??? Wtf
by u/AdFun9990 in InstaCelebsGossip

