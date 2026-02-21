Did Taylor Swift Perform At High-Profile Wedding In Gujarat's Jamnagar? Viral Video Sends Internet Into Frenzy

Taylor Swift In India | Photo Via Instagram

Global pop icon Taylor Swift left Swifties in a frenzy after several viral videos on social media claimed she was in India, allegedly performing at the high-profile wedding of Ahana Raheja and Yash Patel in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The clips sparked massive curiosity among fans, who wondered when she arrived in the country and how such a visit remained completely under the radar, with no paparazzi spotting her at the airport.

Did Taylor Swift Perform At Wedding In Jamnagar?

So, did Taylor really perform in Jamnagar? The answer is no. The woman seen in the viral video is actually Ashley Leechin, Taylor's well-known doppelganger. Ashley bears a striking resemblance to the singer and has often made public appearances dressed as Swift. In the circulating clip, she was seen sporting a look similar to what Taylor wears during her Eras Tour, complete with matching hairstyle and stage presence, which likely led many netizens to believe it was the pop superstar herself.

Check it out: