Did Taylor Swift Enjoy Drink While Walking Hand-In-Hand With Travis Kelce As Bride & Groom In Leaked Wedding Video? Here's The Truth

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Singer Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce officially got married in an elaborate ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York City on July 3. The couple announced their engagement in August 2025, two years after they began dating, and the ceremony brought both families together and was officiated by Adam Sandler.

Amid this, social media users have been sharing a video that appears to show Taylor and Travis walking hand-in-hand in wedding attire. The clip quickly gained traction online, with captions claiming it depicts the couple during wedding celebrations, leading to widespread speculation and engagement across platforms.

Check out the viral video:

The Real Truth About Viral Video

The footage shows Taylor dressed as a bride in a white gown, walking down the aisle while holding a drink and appearing to sip it as she moves forward hand-in-hand with Travis, who is shown alongside her in the role of groom.

The clip has been widely shared on social media and initially led many viewers to believe it captured a real wedding ceremony. However, there is no verified evidence that such an event actually took place. The video is in fact AI-generated, despite its realistic appearance and convincing wedding-style visuals.

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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Guest List

Several celebrities including Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper, Dakota Johnson, Dua Lipa and Callum Turner, Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn, the Haim sisters, Ellie Goulding, Benson Boone, Maren Morris, Kelsea Ballerini, Miranda Lambert, The Chicks, Brad Paisley and Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Hugh Grant, Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner, Zoe Kravitz, Jason Sudeikis, Ethan Hawke, Jimmy Fallon and Tommy Hilfiger, among others were spotted arriving outside the venue.

🚨 | Dua Lipa and Callum Turner on their way to Taylor Swift wedding! pic.twitter.com/xinZDkHQQ1 — bauti (@f0lkfever) July 3, 2026

Bradley Cooper walks over to join girlfriend Gigi Hadid in the car and head off to Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce’s wedding! 💕💐 Gigi is seen wearing a sparkly pink dress. ✨



(🎥: Backgrid) pic.twitter.com/3BcUPREqJP — ExtraTV (@extratv) July 3, 2026

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce began their relationship in July 2023.