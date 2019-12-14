Did Sharmila Tagore reveal Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will be parents soon?

Junior Pataudi Taimur Ali Khan is known to be a paparazzi favourite since birth. While Saif has shown concerns about his son, who is still a toddler, being in constant limelight, doting grandmother Sharmila Tagore, also has her share of worries. During Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio podcast 'What Women Want', the ‘Kashmir Ki Kali’ got candid about her grandson surrounded by the media.

However, it was during the same segment that Tagore revealed a little more about Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma. She said, “Tomorrow, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma will have a child and Taimur might be relegated,” with Kareena replying, “I hope so.”

For those uninitiated, there have been pregnancy rumours around the star couple, since Sharma hasn’t signed any film since last year, and always accompanies Kohli on tour. There has been no confirmation around the arrival of a new member just yet.