Sara, Ibrahim or Taimur - who is Sharmila Tagore's favourite grandchild?

Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio podcast 'What Women Want' is back with its second season and for the first episode, Kareena was in conversation with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

During the podcast, Bebo asked her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore, about her favourite grandchild from Sara , Ibrahim, Taimur Ali Khan and Inaaya Naumi Kemmu and the veteran actress couldn't pick one and instead spoke about how all four of them are special in their own way.

Sharmila spoke about how she feels blessed having four adorable grandchildren of two separate age groups.

She said, "I am enjoying both... I think Sara's interviews I just love and I am so proud of her. And Ibrahim is the only one who really looks like a Pataudi... he is kind of tall and he likes cricket, so yes, I think I am very happy."

Bebo jokingly said she had dodged the question, to which Sharmila replied, "They are all very special."

Apart from this Kareena asked her mother-in-law the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law and her the vetern actress Sharmila Tagore had the perfect answer. Tagore also took a trip down the memory lane and spoke about her own marriage. The duo also spoke about how society percieves women and about balancing motherhood and work-life.