Sharmila Tagore, Kareena Kapoor Khan talk about the difference between daughter and daughter-in-law

Kareena Kapoor Khan's radio podcast 'What Women Want' is back with its second season and for the first episode, Kareena was in conversation with her mother-in-law Sharmila Tagore.

During the podcast, Bebo asked her mother-in-law the difference between a daughter and daughter-in-law and her the vetern actress Sharmila Tagore had the most perfect answer.

Sharmila said, "Well, a daughter is someone you’ve grown up with, right? So you know her temperament, you know what makes her angry and how to deal with that person. You’re meeting your daughter-in-law when she is an adult already and you don’t quite know what her temperament is like, so it takes time to gel. The new girl, your daughter-in-law, is coming to your house so you need to welcome her and make her more comfortable.”

Tagore also took a trip down the memory lane and spoke about her own marriage. While speaking about her and Tiger Pataudi's marriage she said, “I remember when I got married… I am a Bengali, I like my rice. And they were all roti-phulka eating people. I love my fish and Tiger hated fish. You know, that kind of adjustment. They seem very minor but they are not really, in the long run,”

She also spoke about how it is important for mothers-in-laws to not interfere too much and allow the couples to grow.

She said, “If I say, ‘When my son was young, this is what he liked and this is his favourite dish’… All that showing off can be a bane. You should allow their relationship to grow more than try and take over."