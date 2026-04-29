 Did Remo D'Souza Convert To Christianity For Wife Lizelle D'Souza? Choreographer Breaks Silence On Rumours
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Did Remo D'Souza Convert To Christianity For Wife Lizelle D'Souza? Choreographer Breaks Silence On Rumours

Remo D'Souza said he converted from Hinduism to Christianity at the age of 15 and not for his wife, Lizelle D’Souza. "Father Davis asked, why don’t you convert?" he recalled, adding he was deeply involved in church charity work while living in Jamnagar, Gujarat.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Wednesday, April 29, 2026, 01:21 PM IST
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Remo D'Souza Clears Rumours On Converting For Lizelle | Photo Via Instagram

Choreographer Remo D'Souza, who has directed films like ABCD, Street Dancer 3D, F.A.L.T.U, A Flying Jatt and Race 3, was born as Ramesh Gopi Nair and addressed rumours about converting to Christianity for his wife. He clarified that he did not convert for wife, Lizelle D'Souza, and had converted from Hinduism to Christianity at the age of 15.

Remo D'Souza Clears Rumours On Converting For Wife Lizelle

Speaking to Curly Tales, Remo said, "Before coming to Mumbai, I was in Jamnagar, Gujarat, and I got converted there because I used to do a lot of work for the church. I used to do shows for them, collect clothes, and used to give them a lot of charity. One day Father Davis came and said, 'Tum itna kuch karte ho church ke liye, tum convert kyun nahin ho jaate? (You do so much for the church, why don’t you convert?)'" he recalled.

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When asked about his parents' reaction to the decision, Remo said his cousins and others around him were Catholics, and when he asked his father if he could convert to Christianity, his father simply replied, "Don’t change my name, but do what you want to."

Remo, Lizelle On Having First Child Out Of Wedlock

Remo and wife Lizelle revealed they lived together and welcomed their first son before marriage. Remo said his parents were unaware of their relationship, while Lizelle shared that her father strongly disapproved. Despite live-in relationships being taboo then, they moved in secretly together early on choosing love over convention and family pressure during those years in Mumbai, living together as a home life.

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Remo D'Souza got married to Lizelle in 1999

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