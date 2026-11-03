Did Ranbir Kapoor Just Hint At Ramayana 3 Ahead Of First Part's Release? Netizens React: 'Spoiler Kapoor Is Back' - VIDEO

Ramayana Part 3? Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Hint | YouTube

Actor Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend, in which he will essay the role of Lord Ram. The film also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Mounted on a staggering budget of Rs 4,000 crore, the mythological epic is among the most ambitious Indian film projects.

Ramayana Part 3? Ranbir Kapoor Drops Major Hint

Ahead of the first installment's theatrical debut, Ranbir has seemingly sparked speculation about a possible third part of the franchise. During a conversation with Review Nation, the actor spoke about his experience working on the ambitious project and hinted that the story could extend beyond the planned two films.

Ranbir said, "I have finished 50 percent of part two already. We are in the process of already shooting it. Even when we finished part two or part three, if there is one. I don't think this will ever leave us. This is an opportunity of a lifetime, irrespective of what the result is. It is not career-defining but life-defining."

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Official Confirmation Awaited

His mention of a possible third part quickly caught the attention of fans, with several wondering whether the makers have plans to expand the franchise into a trilogy. However, Ranbir's statement does not confirm that a third installment is officially in development.

Netizens React

Ranbir's comment sparked mixed reactions online. While some fans were excited by the possibility of a trilogy, others jokingly called him out for revealing potential spoilers.

One user wrote, "Ranbir yhe spoiler Kapoor is back."Another commented, "But they could easily have trimmed that specific part but I wonder they didn't."

An excited fan wrote, "Is this fr? Generational trilogy, greatest franchise loading. Used to pray for days like these."

Meanwhile, another user remarked, "Someone please shut him up." Comparing him to Hollywood actor Tom Holland, known for accidentally revealing spoilers, one netizen wrote, "Tom Holland of Bollywood."

Namit Malhotra On Ramayana 3

Earlier, speaking to the international media at the film's recent Los Angeles premiere, producer Namit Malhotra revealed that the makers had initially planned to tell the epic story across three parts. However, the creative vision later evolved, prompting them to restructure the project into two instalments.

"I'm not going to give any spoilers for anything - but you know, who knows the way, once we get all the response and all the feedback, we may sit back on the table and the drawing board and see if there is anything else that we want to add or subtract, depending on how the world has received it,” Namit said.

The film is being planned as a two-part franchise, with the first installment scheduled to arrive in theaters worldwide on November 5, 2026, ahead of Diwali, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.