'What A Graceful Depiction Of Maa Sita!': Ramayana Makers Unveil Character Promo Featuring Sai Pallavi; Video Leaves Netizens Impressed - Watch

Sai Pallavi As Sita In Ramayana | YouTube

The makers of Ramayana are leaving no stone unturned to create a fantastic pre-release buzz before the film hits the big screens in just a couple of days. After a poster of Ravie Dubey as Lakshman, on Monday, the makers unveiled a promo featuring Sai Pallavi as Sita. The makers shared the promo on social media and wrote, "Daughter of the Earth, princess of Mithila. Bound by love, guided by Dharma. Sai Pallavi as Sita. Promo out now (sic)."

Well, when it comes to Sai's casting as Sita in Ramayana, many netizens were divided as they felt that maybe some other actress could have done a better job. However, this promo proves that Sai is perfect to play the role of Sita in the film. Watch the promo below...

Daughter of the Earth, princess of Mithila. Bound by love, guided by Dharma. Sai Pallavi as Sita. Promo out now. Experience Ramayana in cinemas worldwide from November 5, across all premium formats. Book tickets now! https://t.co/E1lxu1QLKy — The World Of Ramayana (@WorldOfRamayana) November 2, 2026

Netizens praise Sai Pallavi's Ramayana promo

Reacting to the promo, a netizen tweeted, "She has the perfect balance of gentleness and inner strength. Sai Pallavi as Sita Maa is a casting worth celebrating! (sic)."

Another X user wrote, "#SaiPallavi as Maa Sita. The promo is OUT NOW! 🔥 Pure grace, serenity and divinity. She looks absolutely ethereal! (sic)." One more netizen tweeted, "Marvellous stillness in her face and body and sheer grace in her movements (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Well, clearly, the new promo of Ramayana featuring Sai as Sita has impressed the netizens.

Ramayana release date

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana will be released in two parts. Part 1 is slated to release on November 5, 2026, and Part 2 is scheduled to hit the big screens on Diwali next year. However, according to some reports, Ramayana Part 2 has been postponed to 2028. But there's no official announcement about it.

Ramayana box office

The expectations from Ramayana are quite high when it comes to box office collection. The advance booking of the film overall has been good till now.