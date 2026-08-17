Did Nayanthara Get Bald Ahead Of The Release Of Toxic? Here's Truth Behind Viral Pictures

Nayanthara Goes Bald? | X (Twitter) / YouTube

A few pictures of Nayanthara have gone viral on social media, in which she is seen outside a temple, and she is sporting a bald look. Well, the images surely grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens started thinking whether she went bald before the release of her next film, Toxic. But a few netizens marked that the photos are AI-generated.

Reacting to the pictures, a netizen tweeted, "Haha nice try but next time please remove the Ai watermark (sic)." Another X user wrote, "Seriously? I don't think, she would have done. (sic)."

One more netizen tweeted, "Heroines won't shave head for anything!! Definitely it's Ai (sic)." Check out the tweets below...

Pictures From Tirumala Visit

The AI-generated pictures that are going viral are from Nayanthara's visit to Tirumala in April this year. She visited the temple along with her husband Vignesh Shivan. Watch the video below...

Nayanthara Upcoming Movie

Nayanthara will next be seen in Toxic, which also stars Yash, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, and Rukmini Vasanth. The Geetu Mohandas directorial is slated to release on August 26, 2026. While it is a Kannada film, the movie will be dubbed and released in various languages, including Tamil and Hindi.

Nayanthara At Toxic Trailer Launch

Nayanthara is known for not attending promotional events for her film. However, for Toxic, she changed the rules and attended the trailer launch event in Bengaluru. At the event, she revealed that she was convinced to come for the trailer launch after she received a call from Yash personally.

Nayanthara's Other Upcoming Films

Apart from Toxic, Nayanthara will be seen in movies like Hi, Mookuthi Amman 2, Mannangatti Since 1960, Dear Students, Rakkayie, and SVC63.

SVC63 is a Hindi film that also stars Salman Khan in the lead role. It will be Nayanthara's second Bollywood movie after Jawan. The movie, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is slated to release on Eid next year.