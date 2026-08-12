Nayanthara Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple With Husband Vignesh Shivan & Twins Amid SVC63 Shoot & Toxic Release

Nayanthara Seeks Blessings At Siddhivinayak Temple With Family | Yogen Shah

South Indian actress Nayanthara was spotted at Mumbai's Siddhivinayak Temple on August 12, 2026, where she sought blessings ahead of her upcoming project. Pictures and videos from her temple visit are now doing the rounds on social media. The actress was accompanied by her husband, Vignesh Shivan, and their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam.

Nayanthara is currently working on her upcoming project, SVC63, alongside Bollywood superstar Salman Khan. She began her day by offering prayers at the Siddhivinayak Temple. For the visit, the actress opted for a khadi-coloured kurta paired with purple and bright green dupatta-and-pants set. Meanwhile, Vignesh kept it casual in cargo pants and a white checked shirt. The couple arrived at the temple with their twin sons, Uyir and Ulagam.

#Nayanthara and #VigneshSivan with their kids Uyir and Ulag in Siddhi Vinayak temple at Mumbai. @NayantharaU pic.twitter.com/MS1q81xVcI — Nayanthara Rasigan (@societytweet25) August 12, 2026

Nayanthara currently has a busy line-up of projects across Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi cinema. She is presently shooting for her tentatively titled SVC63, starring opposite Salman Khan and directed by Vamshi Paidipally, with Dil Raju producing under Sri Venkateswara Creations; the film also features Jackie Shroff, Rahul Dev and, most recently, Sagarika Ghatge. Music is reportedly being composed by Anirudh Ravichander and Thaman S. She will next be seen in Toxic, alongside Yash, while her other upcoming projects include the Malayalam films Patriot and Dear Students, as well as Mookuthi Amman 2.

Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara and filmmaker Vignesh Shivan first met while working on the 2015 Tamil film Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which he directed and she starred in. Their professional association gradually turned into a relationship, and the couple made their romance more public over the following years. They got engaged in 2021 and tied the knot on June 9, 2022, in a private ceremony in Mahabalipuram attended by family and close friends.

Just a few months after their wedding, Nayanthara and Vignesh announced that they had become parents to twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, in October 2022 through surrogacy. The couple has since frequently shared glimpses of their family life on social media, while also supporting each other's professional ventures.