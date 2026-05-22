Did Madhuri Dixit & Triptii Dimri Ignore Content Creator Dharna Durga During Maa Behen Promotion? Here's The Truth Behind The Viral Video - Watch

Maa Behen Promotions | Instagram

Madhuri Dixit, Triptii Dimri, and Dharna Durga will be seen together in the film Maa Behen, which will premiere on Netflix. On Thursday, all three were spotted in Mumbai for the promotions of the film. Madhuri, Triptii and Dharna happily posed for the paparazzi at the venue. Later, the paps asked only Madhuri and Triptii to pose, and Dharna stepped aside.

The video has gone viral on social media, and netizens are slamming the paparazzi for their behaviour towards Dharna. Netizens are also upset that Madhuri and Triptii didn't take a stand for Dharna and agreed to pose. Watch the video below...

The video might give a hint that even Madhuri and Triptii wanted Dharna to step aside. However, there's another video, where the Dhak Dhak girl happily posed with Dharna for the paparazzi. Watch the video below...

For the uninitiated, the paparazzi always ask celebrities to pose separately.

Paparazzi Behaviour

From zooming in while clicking pictures and videos to gathering outside the hospital and waiting for the celebrity, the paps have been making it to the headlines for the wrong reasons. But, in the above scenario, it doesn't look like they were wrong. It is a very regular pattern of clicking pictures and videos of celebs separately.

Maa Behen Trailer

Meanwhile, the trailer of Maa Behen will be released on Friday at an event in Mumbai. The teaser had grabbed everyone's attention, so the expectations from the trailer are also quite high.

The movie also stars Ravi Kishan in a pivotal role.

Maa Behen Release Date

Maa Behen is slated to premiere on Netflix on June 4, 2026. The movie is directed by Suresh Triveni, who has earlier directed movies like Tumhari Sulu, Jalsa, and Subedar. So, let's wait and watch how Maa Behen turns out to be.