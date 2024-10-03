Did Jayam Ravi Marry Priyanka Mohan Days After Announcing Divorce With Aarti? Actors' Wedding Photo Goes Viral

Actor Jayam Ravi has been in the news ever since he announced his divorce from his wife Aarti on September 9. Later, he was rumoured to be dating Bengaluru-based singer Kenishaa Francis.

Now, he has once again grabbed the eyeballs as his alleged wedding picture with Priyanka Mohan went viral on the internet. In the picture, Jayam and Priyanka are posing for the lens, wearing garlands as newlyweds.

Netizens were shocked and confused upon seeing the picture on X. The viral photo has created quite a buzz on social media and fans are eagerly waiting to know the truth behind the picture.

Read Also Actress Priyanka Mohan Injured As Stage Collapses During Mall Inauguration Event In Telangana;...

While a section of social media users congratulated the couple, others pointed out that the photo is from the sets of their film. Neither Jayam Ravi nor Priyanka Mohan have reacted to the claims yet.

JayamRavi and PriyankaMohan 📷🩷 pic.twitter.com/VexKA9SJIX — Let's X OTT GLOBAL (@LetsXOtt) October 3, 2024

In September, Jayam shocked fans by announcing his divorce from his wife Aarti after 15 years of their marriage. However, he did not reveal the reason behind this decision.

In the statement, he wrote, "After much thought, reflections and discussions, I have taken the difficult decision to proceed with the dissolution of my marriage with Aarti. This decision was not made out of haste, and it stems from personal reasons that I believe are in the best interests of everyone involved."

Aarti then took to social media and shared that the statement was released without her consent and knowledge. She wrote, "I was deeply shocked and saddened by the recent public announcement regarding our marriage, which was made without my knowledge or consent. After 18 years of shared history, I believe that such a significant matter should be handled with the grace, respect, and privacy that it deserves."

Grateful for your love and understanding.



Jayam Ravi pic.twitter.com/FNRGf6OOo8 — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) September 9, 2024

Jayam and Aarti got married in 2009. The couple has two sons, Aarav and Ayaan. After their split, he was rumoured to be dating singer-spiritual healer Kenishaa Francis. However, both of them have denied the rumours of their relationship.



Jayam is currently in the process of getting a divorce from Aarti and he is also preparing for the release of his upcoming film, Brother. While his fans are waiting for the release of his film, his personal life has been the talk of the town.

Meanwhile, his upcoming rom-com film Brother is written and directed by M. Rajesh and is produced by Screen Scene Media Entertainment. It is scheduled to release on October 31, on the occasion of Diwali.