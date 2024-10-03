Actress Priyanka Mohan Injured As Stage Collapses During Mall Inauguration Event In Telangana; Videos Surface

Actress Priyanka Mohan had a narrow escape during an event in Telangana's Thorrur, Mahabubabad, on Thursday (October 3). In between the shopping mall inauguration event, the stage collapsed, leaving Priyanka injured. Congress leader Hanumandla Jhansi Reddy, who was also present on stage, was seriously injured.

Earlier today, Priyanka issued an official statement and shared her health update with her fans and followers on X (formerly known as Twitter).

"In light of the accident that occurred at an event I had attended in Torrur today, I wanted to let my well wishers know that I'm okay and was lucky to escape with minor injuries. My prayers and wishes for a speedy recovery to those who may have suffered any injuries in the incident," she wrote.

The actress added, "I would like to thank everyone for the kind messages of love and care they sent my way, Thank you."

— Priyanka Mohan (@priyankaamohan) October 3, 2024

According to media reports, the stage collapse caused panic among the crowd. Nearly 10 people were present on stage when the unfortunate incident took place.

Police officials immediately rushed to the spot. Several videos have surfaced on social media in which Priyanka is seen leaving the venue after the accident. She was escorted to her car with the help of security officials.

It is not known why the stage collapsed. Congress leader Jhansi Reddy, who was seriously injured, was rushed to the hospital by security personnel and she is currently undergoing treatment.

Priyanka Mohan Faced a Terrible Stage Accident!

#PriyankaMohan#Telangana pic.twitter.com/2szEGuypOZ — P A B L O (@DhaVan_07) October 3, 2024

Meanwhile on the work front, Priyanka Mohan will soon be seen in Jayam Ravi's film Brother, which is directed by M Rajesh. The actress also had a cameo in Dhanush's Nilavuku En Mel Ennadi Kobam.