Did Dhurandhar Makers Pay $50,000 To Pakistani Singer Hassan Jahangir For The Song Hawa Hawa? Watch Viral Video

Hassan Jahangir / Dhurandhar Still | Instagram / YouTube

If you have watched Dhurandhar Part 1, you would know that many iconic songs have been used in the film, and one of them was the Pakistani pop song, Hawa Hawa, sung by singer Hassan Jahangir. The song Hawa Hawa was used as a background score during Sanjay Dutt's character SP Chaudhary Aslam's entry in the film. Now, a video clip of Jahangir, from a recent interview, has gone viral on social media, in which he has claimed that the makers of Dhurandhar paid him $50,000 to use his song in the film.

While talking about the song still being used in movies, he said, "Ek film abhi bani hai Rs. 300 crore ki, aur Rs. 1100 crore kama liya usne (A Rs. 300 crore film was recently made, and it collected Rs. 1100 crore)." When he was asked if he received any money for it, the singer said, "Yes, they had sent me $50,000 (sic)." He further said his permission was also taken to use the song.

🎙️ Hassan Jahangir revealed that the team of #Dhurandhar paid $50,000 to use his iconic song Hawa Hawa.



He said the makers took proper permission before using the track in the film. pic.twitter.com/338amGXLlH — Viral Celeb X (@ViralCelebX) March 15, 2026

When another host asked him about Dhurandhar makers taking his permission, Jahangir said, "Yes! Shawa Ve Nakhra Gori Da, Aajana Dil Hai Deewana, Hawa Hawa, and for all the other songs, I get money now. Earlier, there was no system of copyright, but now whoever uses my song, they ask for my permission."

The singer further revealed that Hawa Hawa was made 40 years ago. It was recorded in 1986, and came out in 1987.

While Jahangir has surely made a big claim, the makers of Dhurandhar have not yet shared any statement or clarification about it.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, everyone is waiting for Dhurandhar The Revenge, which is slated to release on March 19, 2026. The advance booking of the film is already open, and it is expected to take the box office by storm.