 Did Rashmika Mandanna Hide Her Engagement Ring After Spotting Paps At Delhi Airport Ahead Of Wedding With Vijay Deverakonda? VIDEO
Actress Rashmika Mandanna is set to marry longtime boyfriend Vijay Deverakonda on February 26 in Udaipur, though the couple hasn't confirmed it. Buzz grew after Vijay’s Hyderabad home was seen lit up. Rashmika was spotted in Delhi, seemingly hiding her ring, smiling at wedding questions, and rushing to catch her flight.

Shefali FernandesUpdated: Sunday, February 22, 2026, 03:35 PM IST
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda | Photo Via Instagram

Actress Rashmika Mandanna is reportedly set to marry her longtime boyfriend, actor Vijay Deverakonda, on February 26 in Udaipur. While the couple has not officially confirmed the wedding date or venue, speculation continues to dominate social media. The buzz intensified after a recent paparazzo video showed Vijay's Hyderabad residence lit up with decorative lights, fuelling further rumours ahead of the reported wedding.

Rashmika Mandanna Tries To Hide Engagement Ring?

Ahead of the ceremony, Rashmika and Vijay were spotted separately in Delhi on Saturday, both wearing face masks as paparazzi captured their arrivals. In one video, Rashmika was seen entering the airport terminal dressed in a grey sweatshirt and maxi skirt. After noticing the cameras, she appeared to subtly hide her engagement diamond ring by pulling down her sweater sleeve. Paparazzi later congratulated her on the wedding rumours, to which she responded with a shy smile.

It remains unclear whether she was intentionally hiding her ring or merely adjusting her sleeve at the moment.

The actress was also seen politely declining a photo request from a fan, something she rarely does. As the final boarding call was announced, she informed the fan that she had to rush for her flight and quickly made her way inside the terminal.

Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika Mandanna Wedding Invite Leaked

Earlier this week, a wedding invite, signed by Vijay and Rashmika, went viral on social media, adding more fuel to the ongoing speculation, claiming that the couple will tie the knot on February 26, 2026, in a 'small and intimate ceremony,' followed by a grand reception on March 4 in Hyderabad.

The reception is reportedly scheduled to take place at Taj Krishna, Banjara Hills, from 7:00 pm onwards.

Rashmika and Vijay got engaged in Hyderabad in October 2025 during an intimate ceremony at Vijay’s residence. Although they have not publicly confirmed their engagement, the duo has been spotted wearing rings since the news surfaced.

