Did Anil Kapoor get his arms tattooed? They look 'Ekdum Jhakaas'

Crowned as the immortal actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor and his anti-ageing era doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Kapoor, who has been occupied with back to back projects, is all set to sport a never seen before look.

Over the years, Anil has played several roles as a gangster, but a recent picture from the sets of his upcoming film, certainly lives up to the role of one. The 63-year-old can be seen rocking some cool tattoos all over his arms.

Clad in a black shirt and blue jeans, Kapoor is even flaunting his grey side locks. He accessorised his look with some uber cool sunglasses.