Did Anil Kapoor get his arms tattooed? They look 'Ekdum Jhakaas'

Crowned as the immortal actor of Bollywood, Anil Kapoor and his anti-ageing era doesn’t seem to end anytime soon. Kapoor, who has been occupied with back to back projects, is all set to sport a never seen before look.
Over the years, Anil has played several roles as a gangster, but a recent picture from the sets of his upcoming film, certainly lives up to the role of one. The 63-year-old can be seen rocking some cool tattoos all over his arms.
Clad in a black shirt and blue jeans, Kapoor is even flaunting his grey side locks. He accessorised his look with some uber cool sunglasses.
We totally dig Anil’s dapper look.
On the film front, Anil has recently featured in Anees Bazmee's Pagalpanti. He will next be seen in Malang and Mumbai Saga. Malang is a romantic thriller helmed by Mohit Suri, and also stars Disha Patani, Aditya Roy Kapur and Kunal Kemmu.
