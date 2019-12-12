'Malang' BTS pics: What's cooking between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen bonding over a cup of coffee in the behind the scenes pictures from the sets of 'Malang'.

The duo is currently shooting for their upcoming flick. 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.

In the pictures, the actors can be seen chit chatting with each other. Disha and Aditya look all smiles as they talk to the crew members.