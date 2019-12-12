'Malang' BTS pics: What's cooking between Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur?

Disha Patani and Aditya Roy Kapur can be seen bonding over a cup of coffee in the behind the scenes pictures from the sets of 'Malang'.
The duo is currently shooting for their upcoming flick. 'Malang' is a revenge drama, helmed by 'Aashiqui 2' director Mohit and produced by Bhushan, Luv Ranjan, Ankur and Jay Shewakramani.
In the pictures, the actors can be seen chit chatting with each other. Disha and Aditya look all smiles as they talk to the crew members.
Disha is seen wearing a pair of destressed shorts and a white tube top. She falunted her chisled body in the ensemble.
The dashing Aditya Roy Kapoor can be seen wearing an all black emseble with slippers.
These pictures are proof of how good the pair looks together and also their off-screen chemistry. We can't wait to see what these two hotties bring to the screen!
Mohit is reuniting with Bhushan after their film 'Aashiqui 2' staring Aditya and Shraddha Kapoor was a hit.
The film also stars Anil Kapoor and Kunal Khemmu in pivotal roles.The flick is set to hit theatres on February 14, 2020
