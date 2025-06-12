Did Alia Bhatt Change Her Name Legally After Marrying Ranbir Kapoor? Fans Are Convinced - Details Inside

Alia Bhatt tied the knot with Ranbir Kapoor in 2022 after dating for several years and fans are convinced that the actress has changed her name legally three years after their marriage. The speculation was made after Alia shared a vlog to give a glimpse of her two days at Cannes Film Festival 2025.

The vlog is grabbing attention, not just for her red carpet debut, but for a curious detail that fans couldn't miss. A welcome message displayed on the LCD screen in her hotel room addressed her as "Alia Kapoor," sparking speculation about whether she has officially taken husband Ranbir's surname.

The message for the actress, by the hotel read, "Dear Alia Kapoor, we are delighted that you have selected to stay at our hotel. We wish you a warm welcome and trust that your stay with us is both enjoyable and comfortable."

Netizens share proof on social media

A screenshot of the same was shared on Reddit on June 11 and it has since gone viral on social media platforms.

Reacting to the change in her surname, a user assumed, "Must've taken her husband's name and kept Bhatt for her public facing career since she is widely known by that surname."

"Ok so obviously it's her choice to keep whatever last name she likes, buttt I really think Alia Bhatt has more ring to it. Alia Kapoor just sounds so basic. I think there must be an Alia Kapoor in every block of South Delhi. I hope she never changes this publicly at least," opined another user.

"She's Alia Kapoor, but I believe her brand name is Alia Bhatt," read another comment.

Another Reddit user wrote, "May be she mentioned her name as Alia Bhatt Kapoor? The Hotel might have assumed that Bhatt is a middle name and ignored it."

Take a look at Alia's vlog here:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will next be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Love And War with Ranbir and Vicky Kaushal. She also has YRF's Alpha with Sharvari in the pipeline.