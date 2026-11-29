Did Aditya Chopra 'Conceive' Yeh Prem Mol Liya For Sooraj Barjatya? |

One of Hindi cinema’s iconic filmmakers, Aditya Chopra (whose Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge [1995] has been running uninterrupted at Mumbai’s Maratha Mandir and is now in its 32nd year), is often referred to as a ghost. He is rarely seen and even more rarely heard. With the exception of Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Hrithik Roshan, Karan Johar, Salman Khan and Sooraj Barjatya, who have him on their speed dial, ‘Adi’ more often than not feels like a phantom.

For Adi, privacy is paramount

Adi guards every aspect of his life fiercely. His daughter, Adira, close friendships, lifestyle and regular haunts—everything is kept arcane.

Through all this, Adi remains someone whom many people seek out. Superstars like SRK, Salman and Hrithik reach out to him whenever they are in a dilemma. So do filmmakers like KJo and Sooraj. Since KJo is outgoing and began his career with YRF (he was an AD and also acted in DDLJ), his friendship with Adi is well known.

The Sooraj-Adi dosti has been a secret

A source reveals, “Actually, Sooraj Barjatya (62) and Aditya Chopra (55) are the best of friends. Though they are seven years apart, they have a lot of similarities and share a close bond. Both are introverts, are rarely seen socially, and eat, breathe and savour cinema. An important point to note here is that Adi doesn’t even come out to promote his movies. For YPML, Sooraj went out on a limb to promote his film.”

Though Adi and Sooraj have been friends for a long time, their professional journey together began in 2003, when YRF distributed Sooraj’s Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon, starring Hrithik, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

A friend in need is a friend indeed

After Sooraj’s son, Avnish Barjatya’s debut directorial, Dono (2023), failed, a heartbroken Sooraj reportedly asked Adi how to get Rajshri, a highly respected banner, back on track.

“And it was Adi who is rumoured to have suggested to Sooraj that he make a family-romantic drama, like Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! (1994) or Hum Saath-Saath Hain (1999), the kind he is known for,” the source adds.

Adi strew Sooraj’s path with roses

To make things easier for Sooraj, Adi is said to have offered him two of YRF’s actors—Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari Wagh. YRF’s distribution arm also took over the final leg. In short, Adi spoon-fed Sooraj. Making his eighth film (Rajshri’s 61st) was reportedly easier for Sooraj, especially because ‘top dog’ Adi allegedly micromanaged everything, allowing him to concentrate fully on the creative aspects of filmmaking.

And it doesn’t end here

Over the weekend, YRF personally supervised the exhibition of YPML. As one of the best players in the distribution circuit, the company has been closely coordinating with the exhibition sector, suggesting ways to attract “family audiences”.

Adi is said to be someone who picks and chooses his friends. But when he does make friends, he also makes sure he has his buddy’s back till the very end.

HIGHLIGHT

They led two of Bollywood’s biggest rival production houses. However, the late Yash Chopra and Rajkumar Barjatya shared a warm camaraderie. Their sons, Aditya and Sooraj, ensured that the bond begun by their legendary fathers was carried forward into the next generation as well.

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