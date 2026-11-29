FIR Filed Against Bhuvan Bam Under Section 296 BNS Over Performing Obscene Act In Front Of Sanjeeda Shaikh At Gujarat University Show |

An FIR has been registered against comedian, content creator and actor Bhuvan Bam following the controversy over his performance at Parul University in Vadodara, Gujarat. The complaint was filed by the university's security head, and the investigation is currently underway. The FIR has been registered under Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Waghodia Police Station.

Speaking to IANS, DSP of Dabhoi Division, P.N. Patel, said that the university had granted permission for the event on the condition that its decorum and discipline would be maintained. He said, "The permission granted by Parul University clearly stated that the decorum and discipline of the educational institution must be maintained." He further explained that an FIR was filed because the conditions were allegedly not followed. "During this programme, the artist named Bhuvan Bam, a YouTuber, spoke some words and did some acts that are not acceptable in society; so against him, the security head of Parul University itself has given a complaint, so today a complaint has been registered against Bhuvan Bam and investigation is going on," he added.

Bhuvan Bam is out of control https://t.co/FVaY2hX0uU — Avni (@Social_binn) November 28, 2026

According to NDTV, the complaint was filed by 58-year-old Mahendrapratap Singh, the security head of Parul University. The complaint reportedly stated that the university had granted permission for a clean comedy show. It also alleged that the organisers had not been informed in advance about the nature of the content or the remarks that would be made on stage.

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The FIR also names Manan Desai, Chirag Mistry, Deep Vaidya, Bhuvan Bam and Sanjeeda Shaikh. The FIR has been filed under Section 296 of BNS. Section 296 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) deals with obscene acts and songs in public places. It applies to anyone who performs an obscene act in a public place or sings, recites, or utters obscene words or songs in or near a public place, causing annoyance to others.

The FIR was filed after a video of Bhuvan Bam's performance at The Lavari Show went viral on social media, triggering widespread criticism. The incident took place on November 25, 2026, at Parul University's PID Main Ground in Vadodara, Gujarat, where Bhuvan appeared alongside actress Sanjeeda Shaikh. In the viral clip, he is seen making a suggestive remark to Sanjeeda before allegedly performing an obscene gesture with a water bottle while playing his Titu Mama character. The video drew sharp reactions, with several netizens questioning his conduct at an educational institution and tagging the Gujarat Police and the National Commission for Women (NCW), demanding action.

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