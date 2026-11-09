Dia Mirza Restricts Comments On Diwali Post Amid Controversy Over BMC's Anti-Pollution Campaign: 'May Love And Light Continue To Find Us'

Dia Mirza Celebrates Diwali With Family Amid BMC Campaign Controversy | Instagram

Actress Dia Mirza recently found herself embroiled in a political controversy over her participation in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) pollution-free Diwali campaign. The actress was roped in by the civic body to encourage people to celebrate the festival responsibly and avoid activities that contribute to air pollution. However, the BMC subsequently removed her awareness video from its social media platforms following an objection by Mumbai BJP president Ameet Satam.

Dia Mirza Celebrates Diwali With Family Amid BMC Campaign Controversy

Unfazed by the controversy, Dia celebrated Diwali 2026 with her family. The actress was joined by her husband, businessman Vaibhav Rekhi, whom she married on February 15, 2021, their son, Avyaan Azaad Rekhi, born in 2021, and her stepdaughter, Samaira Rekhi, from Vaibhav's previous marriage.

Sharing glimpses of her Diwali celebrations on Instagram on Sunday, November 8, Dia penned a heartfelt note that read, "Happy Diwali. May love and light continue to find us all and ours. From my heart to yours. Wish you all a year filled with love, good health, peace and prosperity."

Check out Dia Mirza's Diwali post:

The actress also restricted comments on her post amid the ongoing controversy.

About Dia Mirza Diwali Video Controversy

For the unversed, in her awareness video for the BMC, Dia had appealed to citizens not to burst firecrackers on public roads, citing a Bombay High Court order. The video became a subject of political debate after Satam objected to its messaging.

On November 3, the Bombay High Court criticised BJP leaders over their remarks against Dia, observing, "When someone comes forward showing concern for society and devoting their time, you reprimand that person with petty-mindedness."

The court also directed the BMC to restore the video, which had been taken down following the political backlash.