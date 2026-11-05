Mumbai: BMC Yet To Re-Upload Dia Mirza’s Anti-Firecracker Awareness Video Despite Bombay HC Direction

The BMC's delay in restoring Dia Mirza's environmental awareness video has sparked questions over the decision to remove it from official platforms | File Photo

Mumbai, November 4, 2026: A day after the Bombay High Court ordered the BMC to re-upload actress Dia Mirza’s anti-firecracker awareness video, the civic body continues to drag its feet, with the court’s directive yet to be implemented. On Wednesday, the administration said it would first examine the court’s directions before deciding on the further course of action.

The court on Tuesday pulled up the BMC over its decision to take down a pollution-free Diwali campaign video featuring Mirza following objections from Mumbai Mayor Ritu Tawde and BJP city chief Ameet Satam.

Calling the removal “unfortunate” and a “knee-jerk reaction”, the court said it undermined the campaign’s purpose and reflected a “petty mindset”. It suggested that the civic body re-upload the video to “restore confidence of people in society and the Constitution”, stressing that environmental protection was a collective responsibility that should not be given a political or religious colour.

BMC Yet To Implement Court's Directive

However, more than 24 hours after the High Court’s strong observations, the BMC is yet to re-upload the video. Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) Abhijeet Bangar said the administration would first examine the court’s directions before deciding on the further course of action.

The issue also sparked a debate at the BMC’s Standing Committee meeting, where Congress group leader Ashraf Azmi questioned who had ordered the sudden removal of Mirza’s video and under whose authority the decision was taken. He demanded that the video be restored on the civic body’s official social media platforms.

Congress Questions Removal Of Video

Azmi pointed out that the actress had been invited to the BMC’s World Environment Day event on June 5, 2026, where several corporators were also present.

“Who ordered the removal of a video featuring an actress who was promoting environmental conservation? Does the BMC simply remove content whenever it receives instructions from outside?” he asked. He also highlighted that Mirza had appealed to voters during the election period.

Azmi further questioned who had the authority to upload or take down content from the civic body’s official social media platforms, demanding that the administration identify those responsible for the decision.

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BJP Seeks Clarity On Celebrity Selection

Meanwhile, BJP group leader Ganesh Khankar questioned the selection of personalities invited to the World Environment Day event. He asked who decided the invitees and the criteria used to select celebrities. Referring to the expected participation of cricketer AB de Villiers, Khankar sought clarity on how personalities from different fields were shortlisted for the programme.

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