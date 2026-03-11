Dhurandhar's FA9LA Rapper Flipperachi To Not Perform At UN40 In Bengaluru Due To Middle East Conflict

Organisers have announced that rapper Flipperachi will not be performing in Bengaluru this weekend due to the ongoing conflict in Middle East. In an official statement, they said that other artists will perform as scheduled. The singer was supposed to perform in Bengaluru on March 14.

“In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend. While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN40," the statement read.

The announcement was shared on Instagram by Saregama India. The caption of the post read, “Unfortunately, @flipperachay will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East. We’ll miss him on the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there.”

Flipperachi recently grabbed attention after his song FA9LA, featured in Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna's film Dhurandhar, went viral online. The UN40 event was also expected to mark the rapper’s India debut.

Despite his absence, the festival will still feature several popular artists. UN40 will bring together performers such as Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Aditya Rikhari, and Shalmali Kholgade for a high-energy cultural festival aimed mainly at audiences under the age of 40.

The two-day event will take place on March 14 and 15, 2026, at NICE Grounds in Bengaluru. Along with live music performances, the festival will also include comedy acts, gaming activities, and interactive experiences.

Although the event is designed primarily for people under 40, attendees over 40 can still join if they come along with someone who is under 40. The idea behind the festival is to bring together people who share similar cultural interests and modern tastes, focusing more on experiences and mindset rather than age.

In addition to concerts, the event will also feature a special gaming zone with team-based games inspired by traditional telematch-style competitions. There will also be a European-style beer garden, which is expected to serve as the main social space for festivalgoers.