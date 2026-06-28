Gaurav Gera LIKES Viral Post Criticising Kushal Tandon After Vanshaj Singh's 'Uncle' Remark, Revives Bigg Boss 7 Armaan Kohli Controversy

Gaurav Gera's Like On Kushal Tandon Criticism Post Sparks Buzz | Photo Via Instagram

Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, premiered on June 26 and has already witnessed its first major clash between actor Kushal Tandon and content creator Vanshaj Singh. Recently, Vanshaj deliberately provoked Kushal by referring to him and Arslan Goni as "uncles" while taking a dig at their age. Tensions escalated further during the first task when Kushal threatened Vanshaj.

Kushal Tandon & Armaan Kohli's Controversy Resurfaces

Gaurav Gera's Like On Kushal Tandon Criticism Post Sparks Buzz

As the controversy gained momentum, Kushal's Bigg Boss 7 past also resurfaced. Social media users revisited clips from the reality show, where he had been slammed for repeatedly calling Armaan Kohli "buddha" and mocking his age. What further grabbed attention was Dhurandhar actor Gaurav Gera liking an Instagram post that criticised Kushal.

Photo Via Instagram/@tcx.official

About Kushal Tandon, Armaan Kohli Bigg Boss Controversy

During a toy-making task on Bigg Boss 7, Kushal and Armaan had gotten into a heated verbal clash while collecting raw materials. The argument soon turned ugly, with both contestants exchanging personal remarks. Gauahar Khan, Kushal's then-girlfriend and co-contestant, intervened to assess the situation and laid down rules to control the escalating tension, but several confrontations followed.

During the heated exchange, Armaan mocked Kushal over his speech difficulties and stammering, while Kushal, in a fit of anger, hit back by calling Armaan "buddha" (old man) and a "flop actor." Armaan retaliated by using the term "kaaliya" against Kushal, a remark that also drew criticism at the time.

Years later, the old controversy has once again become a talking point among fans, with many drawing comparisons between Kushal's past actions and the current drama unfolding on Alliance.

The Alliance Contestants

The contestants, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Ravi Kishan and his daughter Rivva Kishan, Payal Gaming and Sabby Suri, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, and Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, walked in expecting to play alongside their partners. However, Kunal immediately introduced the show's first twist, breaking every pair and asking them to form four alliances of four members each: Kings, Warriors, Legends and Hunters.