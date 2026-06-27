'Bolne Bhi Sharam Aa Rahi...': Payal Gaming Gets Emotional Recalling Deepfake Ordeal; Nikhil Chinapa Asks Her To Have 'Thick Skin'—VIDEO

Payal Gaming Gets Emotional Recalling Deepfake Ordeal | Photo Via X

Payal Gaming, one of India's most popular gaming influencers, currently seen on the reality show Alliance, hosted by Kunal Kemmu, got emotional while speaking about her 2025 deepfake controversy. During the conversation, she opened up about the mental and emotional toll of being targeted online, stating that even a single word or image can be twisted against a creator in today's digital environment.

Payal Gaming On Her Deepfake Controversy

In the second episode, while sitting at the dining table alongside Ravi Kishan, Nikhil Chinapa, and others, Payal Gaming was heard saying, "People are so sensitive now. Koi ek word bhi aapke against ja sakta hai. Mujhe bolne mein bhi sharam aa rahi hai ki log itna hadd tak gir sakte hain when they see a person growing. They mocked my image; they made a deepfake video of me. I mean…" as she became emotional and broke down in tears.

Check out the video:

Payal became emotional while talking about the recent incident where her video was deepfaked and spread across the internet. 💔#TheAlliance pic.twitter.com/ioo3hHZsim — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 27, 2026

Nikhil Chinapa Advices Payal Gaming To Develop 'Thicker Skin'

To which, Nikhil said, "It is tough being a girl because you get ridiculous attention, which is unnecessary. Your work is on the internet, so you have to develop a thicker skin." When Payal shared that she fought back and that those responsible for the deepfake video were behind bars, Nikhil added, "You cannot fight back with idiots."

The viral MMS clip reportedly showed a woman getting intimate with a man, leading several users to speculate, without any proof or confirmation, that Payal was the woman featured.

Alliance Contestants

The contestants, Kushal Tandon and Arslan Goni, Niti Taylor and Ruhee Dosani, Ravi Kishan and his daughter Rivva Kishan, Payal Gaming and Sabby Suri, Daisy Shah and Zaid Darbar, Vanshaj Singh and Dolly Javed, Delbar Arya and Armaan Khera, and Mini Mathur and Nikhil Chinapa, walked in expecting to play alongside their partners. However, Kunal immediately introduced the show's first twist, breaking every pair and asking them to form four alliances of four members each: Kings, Warriors, Legends and Hunters.