The Alliance: Salman Khan's Brother Sohail Khan To Enter As First Wildcard Contestant? Ex-Wife Seema Sajdeh May Join Too

The Alliance: Salman Khan's Brother Sohail Khan To Enter As First Wildcard Contestant? |

The Alliance premiered on June 26, 2026, and the reality show has already become a major talking point. With drama and chaos seemingly brewing inside the house, reports now suggest that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, may soon enter the show. Here's what the reports claim about his possible entry.

According to an India Today report, Sohail Khan is likely to enter The Alliance as the first wildcard contestant. However, neither the streaming platform nor the actor has officially confirmed the development. Another report suggests that Sohail could replace the first contestant to get evicted during the weekend episode.

Sohail Khan will replace the first evicted contestant in The Alliance next weekend. 🔥#SohailKhan #TheAlliance pic.twitter.com/UmbgIIhcBz — Digital News Hub (@digital_newshub) June 26, 2026

A source told the publication, "Sohail has been on television, having judged reality shows. But this would be the first time he would be participating in one." Speaking about his reported entry, the source further said, "While he did have his share of doubts, he was also excited to venture into unknown territory. He will enter the house either today or tomorrow and will be seen on the show sometime next week."

The rumours also suggest that Sohail's ex-wife, Seema Sajdeh, could join The Alliance as a wildcard contestant. If the reports turn out to be true, it will be interesting to see how Sohail and Seema's equation unfolds on the show.The Alliance premiered on June 26, 2026, and the reality show has already become a major talking point. With drama and chaos seemingly brewing inside the house, reports now suggest that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's brother, Sohail Khan, may soon enter the show. Here's what the reports claim about his possible entry