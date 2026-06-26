The Alliance: Kushal Tandon Loses Cool, Calls Vanshaj Singh 'Badtameez Kid'; 'Tu Sabke Samne Pit Jayega' Warning Sparks Drama

The Alliance: Kushal Tandon Loses Cool, Calls Vanshaj Singh 'Badtameez Kid' |

There has been a lot of buzz around The Alliance ever since it premiered on June 26, 2026. The latest episode gave viewers plenty to talk about, with the most discussed moment being the clash between Kushal Tandon and Vanshaj Singh. Their heated exchange left everyone wondering if this marked the beginning of one of the show's biggest rivalries. Kushal even brought up a past incident from The 50 and labeled Vanshaj a "badtameez kid."

The new promo of Kunal Khemu-hosted The Alliance shows Kushal losing his cool. He is seen telling Vanshaj, "Tu sabke samne na pit jayega." That was not all, as he also took a dig at Vanshaj by calling him a "badtameez kid" while referring to his alleged fight with Karan Patel on The 500 reality show.

Vanshaj has been clear from the very beginning that he does not want to form an alliance with Kushal. He said, "Mere man mein itna tha ki main alliance kisi ke bhi sath bana lunga lekin Kushal aur Arslan (Goni) mein se kisi ke sath nahi khelunga, kyunki mere ko inke against hi khelna hai."

Vanshaj was also seen clashing with Kushal over the age-related comment. As the two met, Vanshaj apologised for making him feel bad. However, Kushal snapped at him, saying, "I don't even know you to bura lagaofy man." Vanshaj, who appeared offended by the remark, responded, "Exactly like same."

Vanshaj bro? This is not the show you did earlier and this is clearly not YouTube. It’s a show, and Kushal Tandon can absolutely show you your place.



Keep poking, and see the consequences lmao. It’s gonna be fun! #TheAlliance #TheAllianceIndia#KushalTandon — kayyyyy 🧑🏻‍🩰 (@kayyssbye) June 26, 2026

Kushal se toh pakka Vanshaj pitne wala hai 😭💀 Though he deserves it.#TheAlliance #KushalTandon — Faizyyy💗 (@editwhimsy) June 26, 2026

Vanshaj yaar firse tu shuru ho gya ..same jo karan Patel vala scene idhr vapas se repeat kr raha hai kushal ke saath..and kushal bhai arrogant kyu hi raha hai...baaki Nikhil good move...phle move mei hi betray kr diya..and yes I have hopes for niti..hope she does well!#Alliance — jennie23 (@jenkai232001) June 26, 2026

Reacting to their clash, one user wrote, "Vanshaj bro? This is not the show you did earlier and this is clearly not YouTube. It’s a show, and Kushal Tandon can absolutely show you your place. Keep poking, and see the consequences lmao. It’s gonna be fun!" Another user commented, "Kushal se toh pakka Vanshaj pitne wala hai. Though he deserves it."

The Alliance premiered on June 26, with the makers dropping two episodes on the launch day itself, giving viewers a double dose of drama, strategy and unexpected clashes. The reality show, hosted by Kunal Khemu, is set to follow a weekly release pattern, with new episodes dropping every Friday on the streaming platform. The premiere episodes introduced the contestants, their initial alliances and rivalries, while also setting the stage for the high-voltage conflicts and shifting equations that are expected to unfold in the coming weeks.