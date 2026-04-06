'Dhurandhar Se Sabki Jali Toh Hai...': Zakir Khan Takes Dig At Bollywood Celebrities - Watch Viral Video

Zakir Khan / Dhurandhar | Instagram

Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar The Revenge, both films, took the box office by storm and broke records. Many Bollywood celebrities took to social media to praise both movies and congratulate the film's team for the supr success. However, on Sunday, at Screen Awards 2026, comedian Zakir Khan, who was hosting the show, took a dig at the Bollywood celebrities by saying that they are jealous of Dhurandhar's success.

He said, "Kitne hie congratulatory post aap dalde, kitne hie story dalde, kitne hie public interview mein aap kehde meri favourite film. Par sach toh yeh hai doston ke Dhurandhar se sabki jali toh hai. Bomb film mein fute Lyari mein, par dhua uda hai Bandra se Juhu mein (You may post so many congratulatory posts, share so many stories, and say it's my favorite film in many public interviews. But the truth is, everyone is jealous of Dhurandhaar. The bomb exploded in Lyari in the film, but the smoke spread from Bandra to Juhu." Watch the video below...

Ashoke Pandit Reacts To Zakir Khan's Video

Ashoke Pandit, the President of the Indian Film & Television Directors' Association (IFTDA), took to Instagram to share Khan's video and captioned it as, "“सही पकड़े हैं “ @zakirkhan_208. आग अभी भी भुजी नहीं है ! सच बोलने और सुनने का मज़ा ही कुछ और है ! India celebrated the success of @adityadharfilms ‘s #Dhurandhar . सच बोलने के लिए आपका शुक्रिया ज़ाकिर भाई ! (You got it right @zakirkhan_208. The fire hasn't been extinguished yet! There's a different joy in speaking and hearing the truth! India celebrated the success of @adityadharfilms's #Dhurandhar. Thank you Zakir Bhai for speaking the truth!)"

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

While Dhurandhar collected Rs. 840 crore at the box office, Dhurandhar 2 is injust 18 days has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore. It has collected Rs. 1,013.77 net at the box office in India.