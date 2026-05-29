Dhurandhar Production Designer Removed From YRF's Akka Credits After POSH Finds Him Guilty In Sexual Harassment Case

Fresh developments have emerged in the sexual harassment case involving Saini S Johray, the production designer of Dhurandhar. Following the FIR filed against him earlier this year, reports now suggest that an internal POSH committee investigation also found him guilty after a detailed probe.

According to a Mid-day report, the complainant had approached B62 Studios, owned by filmmaker Aditya Dhar and producer Lokesh Dhar, with allegations against Johray in October 2025. The production house subsequently activated its Prevention of Sexual Harassment (POSH) Committee to investigate the matter.

A source quoted by the publication said, “The POSH committee did a thorough investigation, given the sensitivity of the matter and the production house’s no-tolerance policy towards harassment.”

The report further claimed that the inquiry continued for nearly six months and concluded around March-April this year. The committee reportedly found Johray guilty on two counts.

“It was a six-month investigation that ended around late March-April. He was found guilty on two counts - sexual molestation and tampering of evidence. The committee communicated the findings to the complainant,” the source told the website.

Johray was later arrested by Chandigarh Police after the FIR was registered. However, he was subsequently granted bail by a district court.

The controversy has also reportedly impacted his professional credits in ongoing projects. While Johray’s name continued to appear in the OTT version of Dhurandhar, reports claim that his credit was removed from the ‘Raw and Undekha’ version released on the streaming platform on May 22.

Meanwhile, The Hollywood Reporter India stated that Yash Raj Films has also decided to remove Johray’s credit from its upcoming web series Akka. The show stars Keerthy Suresh, Radhika Apte and Tanvi Azmi in key roles.

A YRF spokesperson said, “Pratik Shah, the cinematographer of Akka, has been associated with the project since the start of production and has completed all remaining obligations in line with his contractual commitments. During this period, neither the production nor our internal POSH committee received any complaints against him from members of the cast or crew. However, in light of the controversy surrounding him, it is decided that he will not be credited in Akka.”

As per India Today, the complainant, who is reportedly from New Delhi, accused Johray of serious offences in her police complaint. She alleged that he called her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where he sexually harassed and physically assaulted her.

“According to the complainant, Johray allegedly summoned her to a room at the Taj Hotel in Chandigarh, where she accused him of sexually harassing her, physically assaulting her and wrongfully confining her. She further alleged that an intoxicating substance had been mixed into her drink, causing her condition to deteriorate.”

The woman reportedly filed the complaint at Chandigarh’s Sector-17 police station on April 20. After conducting a preliminary enquiry, police registered a case under Sections 74, 79, 123 and 126(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).