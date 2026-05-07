Is Dhurandhar 3 On Cards? Netizens Speculate As Makers Hint At 'Surprise' For Audience Later This Year

Dhurandhar 3 |

Is Dhurandhar 3 in the making? Will the makers announce a new sequel later this year? Speculation has been ongoing since Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios said, "We are not done with Dhurandhar yet." However, she did not reveal what exactly she meant by not being done with the film.

Speaking to Bollywood Hungama, Jyoti said, "We’ll hopefully have a surprise for the audience later this year." She confirmed that something is indeed in the pipeline from the makers’ side. Soon after, many began wondering whether Dhurandhar 3 is on the cards.

A user tweeted, "Wait for Dhurandhar 3. You will get to know that it was a masterstroke to defy ISI." Another speculated, "Seems like R Madhavan's dialogue in Dhurandhar 3." One wrote, "Wish it had Rehmaan 's life arc."

Wait for Dhurandhar 3



You will get to know that it was a masterstroke to defy ISI — Youth Against Hate (@YouthAgnstHate) May 7, 2026

Seems like R Madhavan's dialogue in Dhurandhar 3 — Prathamesh K (@Kpratzzz) May 7, 2026

Wish it had Rehmaan 's life arc — Pragati Sinha (@Pragatiisinha) May 7, 2026

As of now, there is no official confirmation about what the makers are planning to announce. However, many fans believe it could be another instalment in the Dhurandhar franchise. For now, audiences will have to wait for an official announcement.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has emerged as a massive box office success, earning around Rs. 1,786.95 crore worldwide gross, according to trade reports, including approximately Rs. 1,361.20 crore from India and about Rs. 425.75 crore from overseas markets. The film continued to perform strongly through its theatrical run, maintaining steady collections across domestic and international circuits and securing its position as one of the highest-grossing Indian films in recent times.

Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to make its digital debut on JioHotstar after completing its successful theatrical run. As per trade buzz, the film may arrive on OTT around mid-May 2026, following the usual 8–10 week window after release. However, the makers have not officially confirmed the streaming date or platform details yet. The OTT rollout is likely to begin in India first before expanding to international audiences, depending on licensing and distribution plans.