Dhurandhar Director Aditya Dhar Couldn't Make It To Under-19 Cricket Team Because Of Nepotism?

Aditya Dhar Wanted To Become A Cricketer | Instagram

Dhurandhar director Aditya Dhar is currently one of the biggest filmmakers that we have in the Indian film industry. But did you know he actually wanted to become a cricketer? This revelation was made by filmmaker Priyadarshan in a recent interview. The Bhooth Bangla director stated that Dhar was not selected in the Under-19 team due to political influence.

In an interview with Mashable, he said, "Three years, I think we worked together, and he was writing dialogues also for me. He had a wonderful language, which was his biggest asset at that time. He came to me when he was very disappointed with a few films, which actually he penned, but never got a credit for."

Priyadarshan further said, "He was a cricketer, but he could not get into the Under-19 team because of some political influence, so he was moved out. He was very disappointed sitting at home. Someone called him to see a film, and that was Gardish. He said he saw Gardish and said, 'This is something I want to do and I came to Mumbai'."

Aditya Dhar Couldn't Make It To Under-19 Cricket Team Because Of Nepotism?

After Priyadarshan's interview, a tweet went viral on X claiming that instead of Dhar, Stuart Binny, son of veteran cricketer Roger Binny, was given the opportunity in the team. Check out the tweet and the reactions below...

Man behind Dhurandhar : Stuart Binny!!



Yes, you heard it Right!!



Aditya Dhar was a Professional Cricketer who was eyeing a Spot in Under 19 World Cup 2002.



He was a promising All Rounder but Stuart Binny son of Roger Binny was selected over Aditya Dhar.



Stuart Binny Scored… pic.twitter.com/1GM4I8YhR5 — Rohit (@Iam_Rohit_G) March 15, 2026

Not shocking if true!



Dhurandhar Aditya Dhar fought nepo kids both inside and outside of bollywood! 🔥 pic.twitter.com/VbKxKUIgos — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) March 15, 2026

God blessed Mayanti to Stuart Binny for his invaluable contribution in Cinema🗣️ https://t.co/UUUAMYAaQ6 — Honest Kohli Fan™💚❤️ (@49_all_out) March 15, 2026

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Meanwhile, Dhar is now gearing up for the release of Dhurandhar 2, which is slated to hit the big screens on March 19, 2026. The film's advance booking has started, and it is going to take a bumper opening at the box office, breaking many records.

From March 18 evening, there are paid previews of the film organised and till now, Dhurandhar The Revenge has already sold more than 6 lakh tickets.