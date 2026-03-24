Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5: Telugu Version Of Ranveer Singh Starrer Beats Pawan Kalyan's Movie

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection | YouTube / Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has received a pan-India release. Apart from Hindi, the movie has been released in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. While in Hindi it is breaking records at the box office, in South Indian languages, the film is only getting a good response in Telugu. In fact, in Telugu, the movie faced competition with Pawan Kalyan-starrer Ustaad Bhagat Singh. However, on Monday, March 23, 2026, Dhurandhar 2's Telugu version collected better than Ustaad Bhagat Singh.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5

According to Sacnilk, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 65 crore on its day five. Rs. 60 crore came from the original Hindi version, and the Telugu dubbed version collected Rs. 3.50 crore.

Ustaad Bhagat Singh Box Office Collection Day 5

Meanwhile, Ustaad Bhagat Singh crashed at the box office on its first Monday. It collected Rs. 1.96 crore, taking the total to Rs. 62.26 crore.

So, if we look at Monday's collection, the Pawan Kalyan-starrer collected less than the Ranveer Singh-starrer's Telugu dubbed version. This is surely quite surprising, as, of course, Pawan Kalyan is a bigger star than Ranveer in the Telugu market.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

The Aditya Dhar directorial, in five days, has collected Rs. 519.12 crore. It is the fastest Bollywood film to enter the Rs. 500 crore club. The trade is expecting that the movie will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India.

Dhurandhar Part 1 had collected Rs. 840 crore at the box office in India, and Dhurandhar The Revenge will easily surpass the collection of Part 1.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."