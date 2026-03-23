Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Expected To Enter The ₹500 Crore Club

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. The film, which stars Ranveer Singh in the lead role, took a bumper opening of Rs. 102.55 crore and collected Rs. 43 crore during its paid previews. By the end of its first extended weekend, the movie collected Rs. 454.12 crore, which is an excellent amount. However, now all eyes are on Monday's collection.

Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 114.85 crore on Sunday, so on Monday, we can expect a drop at the box office as it is a weekday. However, still the collection is expected to be huge, and the movie might earn around Rs. 50-60 crore on its fifth day, taking the total to more than Rs. 500 crore. It will clearly be the fastest Bollywood film to cross the Rs. 500 crore mark at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Budget

Dhurandhar parts 1 and 2 were reportedly made on a budget of Rs. 280 crore. So, the budget was already recovered by the film's part 1, and in fact, it went on to collect Rs. 840.20 crore at the box office. So, the collection of Dhurandhar 2 is a huge bonus for its makers.

For now, we can expect that Dhurandhar 2 will easily surpass the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar part 1. The trade is expecting that the sequel will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India. So, let's wait and watch.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

Dhurandhar The Revenge has mostly received positive reviews from critics and the audience. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."