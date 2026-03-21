Dhurandhar 2 Viewers Vandalise Cinemas In Canada, Police Step In Amid Propaganda Allegations– Watch VIDEO

Dhurandhar 2 Viewers Vandalise Cinemas In Canada |

Dhurandhar: The Revenge has been generating significant buzz in cinemas since its release on March 19, 2026, drawing massive crowds worldwide. However, a recent screening in Canada descended into chaos. A video circulating on social media shows police intervening at a theater in Montreal after some viewers allegedly vandalized the premises.

The viral video shows viewers of Dhurandhar 2 damaging the theater screen. As the audience allegedly vandalized the cinema, police were called to the scene. Officers were seen interrupting the screening, entering the auditorium, and investigating the situation. The video was shared online by a user who claimed that two similar incidents of vandalism occurred, one at Cineplex Atwater and another at Angrignon in Montreal, Canada.

Reacting to the viral video, a user commented, "I have heard of multiple movie screens being destroyed during this movie." Others raised similar issues from their nearby theaters, saying, "The same thing happened in Cineplex Forum! The screen was destroyed." One user added, "Same thing happened in our screening."

I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist 3 months ago.



Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time in overconfidence. Remember how I said, well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Ab toh well-made bhi nahi raha. Lol — Dhruv Rathee (@dhruv_rathee) March 19, 2026

While many praise the movie, some criticize Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar 2, calling it a "propaganda" film. Famed Indian YouTuber Dhruv Rathee made allegations against the film, stating, "I called Aditya Dhar a BJP propagandist three months ago. Now everyone will see it. It was subtle in the previous film, but he went so blatant this time out of overconfidence. Remember how I said well-made propaganda is more dangerous? Now it isn’t even well-made (sic)."

Many viewers and critics have labelled Dhurandhar 2 a "propaganda" film because of its portrayal of India's 2016 demonetisation policy as a heroic tactical move against fake currency and terrorism. Some claim that this perspective was allegedly politically charged and aligned with the ruling party's narrative. Opponents argue this creates a one‑sided portrayal that feels like political messaging rather than neutral storytelling, fuelling debate online.