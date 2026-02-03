 Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Rahul Gandhi Is Back As Executive Producer Of Ranveer Singh Starrer, But This Time There's 'H' Twist
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Rahul Gandhi Is Back As Executive Producer Of Ranveer Singh Starrer, But This Time There's 'H' Twist

The much-awaited teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released on Tuesday, and once again, the name Rahul Gandhi in the film's credit slate has grabbed everyone's attention. But, there's a twist this time.

Murtuza IqbalUpdated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser | YouTube

Everyone was eagerly waiting for the teaser of Dhurandhar 2, which is titled Dhurandhar: The Revenge. Finally, the wait was over on Tuesday, as the makers unveiled the teaser. It has received a mixed response because the fans expected more from it. However, once again, the executive producer's name has grabbed everyone's attention. But, there's a twist!

Last year, on Ranveer Singh's birthday, Dhurandhar's teaser was released, and netizens were shocked to see that the film's executive producer was Rahul Gandhi. Everyone started connecting it with the Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. But, of course, he is another person.

article-image

When the film was released in theatres in December 2025 and on OTT recently, Rahul Gandhi's name in the credits surely grabbed everyone's attention. Now, once again, after the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 was released, his name in the credits has become the talk of the town. But, the twist is that while in the film he was just credited as Rahul Gandhi, in the teaser of Dhurandhar 2 his name appears as Rahul H Gandhi.

Credit In Dhurandhar Part 1

Credit In Dhurandhar Part 1 |

Credits In Dhurandhar 2 Teaser

Credits In Dhurandhar 2 Teaser |

Who Is Rahul H Gandhi?

Rahul H Gandhi is an executive producer who has worked on many movies and web series like The Family Man, Farzi, Mumbai Diaries, Vedaa, and of course, the Dhurandhar franchise.

Dhurandhar 2 Release Date

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to release on March 19, 2026. While the first teaser has left the netizens a bit upset, we are sure that the other promotional assets will surely grab everyone's attention.

Dhurandhar 2 Vs Toxic

The Ranveer Singh starrer is not getting a solo release. The film will clash at the box office with Yash starrer Toxic, which is also slated to release on the same date. Interestingly, both movies will be getting a pan-India release.

So, let's wait and watch who will win the box office race!

