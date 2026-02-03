 Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Slips Into Fierce Revenge Mode, Makers Offer A Glimpse Of His Transformation From Jaskirat To Hamza
Dhurandhar 2 Teaser: Ranveer Singh Slips Into Fierce Revenge Mode, Makers Offer A Glimpse Of His Transformation From Jaskirat To Hamza

The teaser offers a glimpse into Ranveer’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari, a spy operating in Pakistan’s Lyari. Packed with action, thrills, and suspense, the intriguing teaser shows Ranveer slipping into a fierce revenge mode

Updated: Tuesday, February 03, 2026, 12:34 PM IST
article-image

The much-awaited teaser of Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar 2 or Dhurandhar: The Revenge was unveiled by the makers on Tuesday (February 3). The 1 minute 12 seconds video offers a glimpse into Ranveer’s transformation from Jaskirat Singh Rangi into Hamza Ali Mazari, a spy operating in Pakistan’s Lyari.

Packed with action, thrills, and suspense, the intriguing teaser shows Ranveer slipping into a fierce revenge mode.

The striking teaser unveils Ranveer in a dramatically transformed avatar from the first film. He looks explosive and menacing. Loaded with intensity, the visual hints at higher stakes, fiercer action, and a far more ruthless chapter ahead.

It teases the intense chain of events that compel Ranveer's Jaskirat to go undercover within the most feared gangs, putting everything on the line to pursue revenge while safeguarding his nation. His backstory emerges as the emotional backbone of Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

Dhurandhar 2 is among the most anticipated films of 2026. While the first installment continues its theatrical run, it has also premiered on Netflix.

article-image

Dhurandhar 2 is slated to hit theatres on March 19, 2026, coinciding with the Eid festival, and is expected to open to a strong start at the box office.

However, the film will not enjoy a solo release, as Yash-starrer Toxic is also scheduled to arrive on the same day. Notably, both films are set for pan-India releases. Recently, a glimpse of Toxic was unveiled and received mixed reactions, with Yash’s intimate scene in the promo becoming the talk of the town.

Presented by Jio Studios, Dhurandhar: The Revenge will release in five languages - Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It is directed by Aditya Dhar.

Dhurandhar box office collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar continues its successful theatrical run and has so far collected Rs 893.05 crore in India, making it the highest-grossing Hindi film to date.

