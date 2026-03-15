Dhurandhar 2 SPOILER: Yami Gautam To Play Doctor In Ranveer Singh's Film? Leaked End Credits Screenshot Go Viral

Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2? | Photo Via Instagram

Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge (Dhurandhar 2) is just days away from its release on March 19, 2026, with fans eagerly awaiting the film. Paid previews for the movie will begin a day earlier, on March 18. Ahead of the release, rumours suggest that director Aditya Dhar's wife, actress Yami Gautam, will make a special appearance in a crucial role. While there's no official confirmation yet, a viral screenshot on X hints at her role in the film.

Yami Gautam In Dhurandhar 2?

A viral screenshot on X, shared by user @KshitizCritic, shows Yami's name in the end credits of Dhurandhar 2, indicating that she will play a doctor. While her full name isn't revealed, only her initials 'YG' appear. Reports also suggest that the hospital sequence is designed to introduce a major turning point in the film, carrying emotional and strategic weight, and hinting that Gautam’s character may be linked to a key development affecting the protagonist’s mission.

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Uri: The Surgical Strike Link In Dhurandhar 2?

Interestingly, Yami's cameo in Dhurandhar 2 is said to create a narrative link with Uri: The Surgical Strike, which was also directed by Aditya Dhar. Reports also suggest that Vicky Kaushal might also make a cameo, fuelled by speculations around the story connections.

In Uri, a character named Jaskirat Singh Rangi is mentioned as a martyred husband, while in the Dhurandhar 2 trailer, Ranveer's character Hamza also carries the name Jaskirat Singh Rangi.

As of now, there is no official confirmation, and fans will have to wait until the film hits theaters to find out whether Yami Gautam or Vicky Kaushal indeed have roles in Dhurandhar 2.

Dhurandhar 2 Cast

Dhurandhar: The Revenge, a sequel to Dhurandhar and the second and final installment of the duology, will see the original cast, Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Sara Arjun, Rakesh Bedi, Danish Pandor, Gaurav Gera, Manav Gohil, and several supporting actors from the first part, reprising their roles.