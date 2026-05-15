Dhurandhar 2 OTT Release Date: When & Where To Watch Ranveer Singh's Blockbuster Film | Photo Via YouTube

New Delhi: Ranveer Singh-starrer action thriller "Dhurandhar: The Revenge" will make its streaming debut on JioHotstar on June 4 with a special digital premiere event, the platform announced on Friday.

The Aditya Dhar-directed film, which was released in cinema halls on March 19 and amassed over Rs 1,790 crore at the global office, will be available in its original and unfiltered form for the first time in India, JioHotstar said in a statement.

Ahead of the streaming premiere, viewers will get access to a specially curated 30-minute pre-show at 7 pm featuring candid cast conversations, behind-the-scenes stories and insights into the making of the film.

The movie will then be available for all viewers on JioHotstar from June 5 onwards.

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Alok Jain, Head - Hindi & English Entertainment Business (Streaming, TV & Studios) at JioStar, said the aim was to create an experience that goes beyond a conventional movie premiere and transforms into "a large-scale cultural viewing moment." "Today’s audiences are seeking deeper immersion and participation and this premiere has been designed to deliver exactly that. From presenting the film in its original, unfiltered form to curating a premiere experience designed for digital audiences, every aspect of the experience has been thoughtfully crafted to make it more immediate, immersive, and engaging for viewers across the country," he added.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" is a follow-up to Dhar's "Dhurandhar", which released in theatres in December 2025 and also performed exceptionally at the box office, earning over Rs 1,300 crore.

Director Aditya Dhar said he was excited to bring the film to audiences through "this unique premiere experience." "The film has always been rooted in scale, intensity, and emotion, and I'm looking forward to audiences across the country experiencing it on the platform from June 4 onwards," he said.

The "Dhurandhar" duology, which has collectively earned over Rs 3,000 crore worldwide, follows Ranveer Singh as Jaskirat Singh Rangi, an Indian operative on an undercover mission in Pakistan.

The first film, "Dhurandhar", Rangi going undercover as Hamza Ali Mazari to infiltrate Karachi's criminal syndicates and political power structures in Pakistan in an effort to dismantle a terror network targeting India.

The film, which later became available for streaming on Netflix, drew inspiration from real-life events including the 1999 IC-814 hijacking, the 2001 Indian Parliament attack, and the 2008 Mumbai attacks.

"Dhurandhar: The Revenge" continued the story of the undercover agent as he deepens his infiltration of Karachi's criminal syndicates and Pakistani politics while avenging the 26/11 attacks and confronting larger threats.

In the US and Canada, the film will start streaming on Netflix from Saturday.

The movie, which also features R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun and Rakesh Bedi, is produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios and Lokesh Dhar. of B62 Studios.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)