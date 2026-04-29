'500 Litres Fuel, 25 Kg Explosives, Real Train, No CGI': SFX Supervisor Opens Up On Ranveer Singh, Arjun Rampal's Dhurandhar 2 Climax Scene

Actors Ranveer Singh and Arjun Rampal’s action-packed film Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar, continues its strong run at the box office since its release on March 19. Amid the film’s success, new details about its high-octane climax have surfaced.

SFX supervisor Vishal Tyagi recently revealed that the explosive tanker sequence in the climax was executed using practical effects, without any CGI. The film, which also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, Gaurav Gera and Rakesh Bedi, has been praised for its action and scale.

In an interview with Hindi Rush, Tyagi opened up about the challenges of filming the sequence. He said, “The tanker blast in the climax was the toughest thing to create. The biggest safety concern we had was for this particular scene. Imagine burning 500 litres of petrol for real. There was no CGI at all. Every tiny detail in the scene is real. We had concerns that while blasting the tankers, the flames should not reach Ranveer, who was walking in close proximity. We did all the work and precisely told Ranveer where he could start walking."

He further explained that although both actors were part of the scene, Ranveer faced greater risk during the shoot. Tyagi added, “Arjun was there in the shot and then we removed him before taking the explosion shot - obviously. I was majorly concerned for Ranveer, but he wasn’t as concerned himself. Mostly because he had seen our work and knew how precisely I briefed everyone about the explosions. After the shot, he would only say one thing - ‘Faad diya tune!’ We had done Arjun's pack-up, he could have gone back to his van, but everybody stayed back to watch the explosion."

Sharing more about the execution, Tyagi revealed that the team used a real train base and containers to create the blast, adding to the complexity of the sequence. While the production initially planned to use 250 litres of fuel, the team increased it to 500 litres to achieve a more impactful visual. Around 25 kilos of explosives were also placed in each tanker to bring the scene to life.

With its gripping storyline and ambitious action sequences, Dhurandhar: The Revenge continues to impress audiences, and its daring, real-action climax has now become one of the film’s biggest talking points.