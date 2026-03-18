Dhurandhar 2: No Paid Previews For Dubbed Versions Of Ranveer Singh Starrer | Report

Dhurandhar 2 Paid Preview | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar was released only in Hindi, but now, part 2 of the film, Dhurandhar The Revenge, will be hitting the big screens in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada. While the film is slated to release on March 19, 2026, from March 18 evening onwards there are paid previews organised. However, according to a report, the paid previews of dubbed versions have been cancelled.

According to Andhra Box Office, the dubbed versions won't have paid previews on Wednesday, as the DCP (Digital Cinema Package) has not yet been delivered to theatres.

#DhurandharTheRevenge :



NO DUBBING RELEASE TODAY!



Hindi Shows can face delays depending on your Theatre’s DCP Time and Loading Speed! Content is expected to be available for loading only afternoon!



“As of Now” Hindi is Releasing this evening. https://t.co/Vl6dkwODIg — AndhraBoxOffice.Com (@AndhraBoxOffice) March 18, 2026

According to some social media posts, even the Hindi version might face a delay in the screening on Wednesday, as till now, only pre-interval DCP has been deleivered. However, there's no official confirmation about it.

Aditya Dhar Urges Fans Not To Post Spoilers Of Dhurandhar 2 On Social Media

Meanwhile, ahead of the release of Dhurandhar 2, Aditya took to social media to requests fans not to share any spoilers online. He shared a note, which read, "Here is my one, heartfelt, earnest request... PLEASE DON'T SHARE SPOILERS! Let every single fan walk in clueless but curious and walk out with their own deeply personal version of what they felt (sic)."

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 is expected to take the box office by storm. The film's advance booking has received a fantastic response, and it is expected that with paid previews and first-day collection, the Ranveer Singh starrer will easily cross the Rs. 100 crore mark at the box office.

If we just look at the pre-sales of paid previews, according to Sacnilk, the film has sold more than 9 lakh tickets, and has collected Rs. 42.71 crore without block seats, and with block seats the collection is Rs. 47.91 crore. However, the collections might get affected a bit as the South dubbed versions won't have its paid previews on Wednesday.