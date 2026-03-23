Dhurandhar 2: Lawyer Seeks Ban On Ranveer Singh Starrer In Tamil Nadu Ahead Of Elections In State

Dhurandhar 2 To Be Banned In Tamil Nadu? | Instagram

Dhurandhar The Revenge is breaking records at the box office, and it is getting a fantastic response across the country. However, according to a report in Live Law, an urgent oral appeal has been made by a lawyer in the Madras High Court to ban the film's screening in Tamil Nadu, citing concerns over the model code of conduct ahead of the elections in the state. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu are going to take place in April.

Reportedly, the bench of Chief Justice S A Dharmadhikari and Justice G Arul Murugan has told the petitioner to formally file a writ petition. The decision on whether the film's screening would be halted in the state will be taken after the court takes up the plea.

Dhurandhar 2 has received a pan-India release. Apart from Hindi, the movie has been released in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. The Tamil dubbed version of the film has till now collected Rs. 2.50 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 took a bumper opening at the box office and collected Rs. 102.55 crore. But, on its second day, it showed a drop. However, on its third day, the movie once again showed a jump at the box office, and was steady on its fourth day as well.

Till now, Dhurandhar 2 has collected Rs. 454.12 crore at the box office, which is an excellent amount. The film has already surpassed the collections of many Bollywood blockbusters.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

The Ranveer Singh starrer has received mostly positive reviews. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."