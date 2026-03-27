Dhurandhar 2 Fever: 'This Ain’t AI', Uorfi Javed Recreates Ranveer Singh's Iconic Scene - Watch Video

Uorfi Javed Recreates Dhurandhar 2 Scene | Instagram

Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk of the town for many reasons. Many people on social media are recreating scenes, making AI videos, dancing to the Aari Aari song, and more. Dhurandhar 2 fever has taken social media by storm, and now, Uorfi Javed took to Instagram to share a video in which she has recreated an iconic scene of Dhurandhar.

The actress posted the video and wrote, "No budget dhurandhar ! 😝 This ain’t AI bros ! Making jaldi dalungi , kaafi easy tha! (sic)." Watch the video below...

Netizens React To Uorfi Javed's Dhurandhar Video

Netizens have hilariously reacted to the video. A netizen commented, "Haan pura ghar jala de tu Urfi (sic)." Another Instagram user wrote, "Aray chooro fashion @urf7i , direct bollywood jao . You are for action in bollywood (sic)."

One more netizen commented, "Ek trend ke chakkar me ghar phook doge? (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Well, after watching the video, we can just say that Uorfi always surprises and does something that no one expects.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing exceptionally at the box office. The film on its eighth day collected Rs. 49.70 crore, taking the total to Rs. 674.17 crore, which is an excellent amount. In just eight days, the film has surpassed the lifetime collection of many biggies like Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD.

The film has crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection. The trade is expecting that the film will easily cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office in India with its nett collection. So, let's wait and watch!

Uorfi Javed Projects

Uorfi was last seen in The Traitors India season 1, and she had won the show. It is not yet known in which series, film, or reality show we will get to watch her next.