Dhurandhar 2 Ending Changed; AI Video Shows Jaskirat Aka Ranveer Singh Meets His Family In The Climax - Watch

SPOILER ALERT! Dhurandhar The Revenge is breaking records at the box office, and many scenes of the movie have already become the topic of discussion on social media. One of the scenes that has grabbed everyone's attention is in the climax, when Jaskirat Singh Rangi aka Ranveer Singh goes to Punjab to meet his family, but he just sees them and leaves from there without meeting his mother and sister. The audience is quite sad that Jaskirat didn't get a happy ending.

However, an AI video has gone viral on social media, in which Jaskirat actually gets a happy ending, and he meets his family. The video is made by an AI artist named Ankit Arora. Watch the video below...

Netizens React To The AI-generated Climax Of Dhurandhar 2

Well, some netizens are quite happy to see the AI-generated climax, but others feel the video has spoiled the movie's vibe. A netizen commented, "It wasn’t just Jassi this ending was the closure we all needed to heal (sic)."

Another Instagram user wrote, "But This is not true. He sacrificed his identity for country .. so this would have been very YRF sort of ending (sic)." One more netizen commented, "Some stories are beautiful when incomplete (sic)." Check out the comments below...

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 has been performing exceptionally well at the box office. In four days, the film has collected Rs. 454.12 crore, which is an excellent amount. It is expected that, with its fifth-day collection, the movie will cross the Rs. 500 crore mark.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."