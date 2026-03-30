Dhurandhar 2: Cameraman's Reflection In The Mirror Rectified By Makers; New Prints Sent To Theatres

Dhurandhar 2 Goof-Up Rectified |

Dhurandhar The Revenge has become the talk of the town for many reasons. Soon after the film released, the audience noticed that in one of the crucial scenes, the reflection of a cameraman was seen in a mirror. The screenshot of the scene went viral on social media, and now, according to a report, the makers have rectified the mistake and have sent new prints to the theatres.

A trade source told Bollywood Hungama, “Cinemas across the country were sent revised prints of the film and were told to screen them with immediate effect. Some theatres received the new print on Saturday, while others got it on Sunday.”

The source added that in the new print, the cameraman is not seen in the mirror. Further talking about the mistake, the source said, "When you are delivering such a mammoth film, you need to take care of countless aspects. Once in a while, mistakes do happen."

The source further said that even such mistakes happen in Hollywood movies, and it is praiseworthy that Aditya Dhar and the team decided to rectify the mistake. "It goes without saying that even after the theatrical run, it’ll be the rectified version that will play on OTT and satellite," the source concluded.

Dhurandhar 2 box office collection

Meanwhile, the Ranveer Singh starrer, in just 11 days, has collected Rs. 846.87 crore at the box office in India, and the film's worldwide gross collection is Rs. 1,353.95 crore.

Dhurandhar 2 is currently the highest-grossing Bollywood film. The movie has surpassed the lifetime collection of its part 1. When it comes to the highest-grossing Indian film, the Aditya Dhar directorial is at the fourth spot, and it has to beat movies like KGF: Chapter 2, Baahubali 2 The Conclusion, and Pushpa 2 The Rule.

While it will easily cross KGF 2, it will be interesting to see if Dhurandhar 2 will beat Baahubali 2 and Pushpa 2 or not.