Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranveer Singh Starrer Earns ₹41.55 Crore On Its Second Friday; Enters ₹700 Crore Club

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | Instagram

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar The Revenge, in just nine days, has entered the Rs. 700 crore club. The film took a fantastic opening and had an amazing first extended weekend. Even on weekdays, it performed very well, and although it showed a drop in collections on its second Friday, the movie has still collected a very good amount.

According to Sacnilk, on its ninth day, Dhurandhar 2 collected Rs. 41.55 crore, taking the total to Rs. 715.72 crore, which is an exceptional amount. The Aditya Dhar directorial has already left films like Jawan, Chhaava, Stree 2, and others behind at the box office in just a few days.

Its next aim is to cross the lifetime collection of SS Rajamouli's RRR, which had collected Rs. 782.20 crore. Currently, Dhurandhar 2 is at the sixth position when it comes to the highest-grossing Indian film, and at the second spot when it comes to the highest-grossing Hindi film.

Dhurandhar part 1 had collected Rs. 840 crore, and it is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now. It is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will surpass the lifetime collection of Dhurandhar 1 and become the highest-grossing Bollywood film to date.

Dhurandhar 2 Rs. 1000 Crore Club

When it comes to the worldwide gross box office collection, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark. It has collected Rs. 1,128.99 gross worldwide.

However, the trade is expecting that the Ranveer Singh starrer will mint more than Rs. 1000 crore net at the box office in India.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Beat Pushpa 2?

Till now, Aalu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule is the highest-grossing Indian film if we look at the net collection in India. The film had minted Rs. 1,234.10 crore at the box office. So, let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar 2 will be able to beat Pushpa 2 or not.