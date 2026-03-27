Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 9 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer All Set To Enter ₹700 Crore Club

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. In just eight days, the film has broken many records at the box office and has surpassed the lifetime collection of many biggies like Stree 2, Chhaava, Jawan, Kalki 2898 AD, and others. And now, with its day nine earnings, Dhurandhar 2 will enter the Rs. 700 crore club.

As per early estimates, Dhurandhar might collect around Rs. 40-45 crore at the box office on its second Friday. While we can expect a drop compared to what it collected on Thursday, the numbers are still simply fantastic. However, if during the late evening and night shows the footfalls are better, then the collection can be more than Rs. 45 crore. So, let's wait and watch!

Meanwhile, on its second Saturday and Sunday, we can expect the movie to show a huge jump at the box office and maybe enter the Rs. 800 crore club as well.

Dhurandhar Part 1 had collected Rs. 840 crore at the box office, and it is the highest-grossing Hindi film till now. But, it is expected that Dhurandhar 2 will easily surpass the lifetime collection of Part 1. In fact, the trade is expecting that just in India, Part 2 will cross the Rs. 1000 crore mark with its net collection. Aditya Dhar's directorial has already crossed the Rs. 1000 crore mark at the box office with its worldwide gross collection.

Will Dhurandhar 2 Beat Pushpa 2?

Currently, the highest-grossing Indian film is Allu Arjun-starrer Pushpa 2 The Rule. It collected Rs. 1,234.10 crore net at the box office in India. So, let's wait and watch whether Dhurandhar 2 will beat Pushpa 2 at the box office or not.

Meanwhile, for now, Dhurandhar 2's next aim is to beat RRR at the box office. SS Rajamouli's directorial had minted Rs. 782.20 crore.