Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 8 Prediction: Ranveer Singh Starrer Set To Beat Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan & Prabhas' Kalki 2898 AD

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Ranveer Singh starrer Dhurandhar: The Revenge has taken the box office by storm. The film had a fantastic extended weekend, and even on weekdays, it is performing excellently. In just seven days, the movie has crossed the Rs. 600 crore mark at the box office in India, and the worldwide gross collection has reached Rs. 1000 crore.

Now, as per early estimates, we can expect Dhurandhar 2 to collect around Rs. 40-50 crore at the box office on its eighth day, taking the total to Rs. 665-675 crore nett in India. Also, if the footfalls are better in the evening and night shows, we can expect the collection to be more than Rs. 50 crore. There's also Ram Navami's holiday today, so it might help the film to collect a better amount.

After surpassing the lifetime collection of movies like Stree 2, Chhaava, and Kantara: Chapter 1, now Dhurandhar: The Revenge is all set to beat Shah Rukh Khan starrer Jawan and Prabhas starrer Kalki 2898 AD at the box office.

Jawan had collected Rs. 640.25 crore at the box office in India, and Kalki 2898 AD had minted Rs. 646.31 crore. So, by the end of its day eight, Dhurandhar 2 will easily beat these two biggies at the box office. After Jawan and Kalki 2898 AD, the Ranveer Singh starrer's next aim would be to surpass the lifetime collection of RRR (Rs. 782.20 crore).

Dhurandhar 2 Reviews

Dhurandhar 2 has mostly received positive reviews from critics, but when it comes to netizens, the movie has received a mixed response. While some have loved the film, some are calling it propaganda.

The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."