Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 32: Despite Bhooth Bangla Release, Ranveer Singh Starrer Continues To Do Well; Collects ₹12.55 Crore During Its 5th Weekend

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection | YouTube

Aditya Dhar's Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, is a blockbuster at the box office. The movie has entered the Rs. 1000 crore club, and it has broken many records at the box office. The film had a clean run at the ticket windows as no big film was released. However, last Friday, Bhooth Bangla hit the big screens, and despite the release of the Akshay Kumar starrer, Dhurandhar 2 has performed well at the box office during its fifth weekend.

The movie, on its day 32, Sunday, collected Rs. 5.20 crore, taking the fifth weekend total to Rs. 12.55 crore. Dhurandhar 2 in India has collected Rs. 1,115.67 crore net, which is an excellent amount. It is the highest-grossing Bollywood film till now.

Dhurandhar 2 Worldwide Gross Collection

When it comes to worldwide gross collection, the Ranveer Singh starrer has minted Rs. 1,756.64 crore, which is fantastic.

If we look at the worldwide gross collection, Dhurandhar 2 is at the third spot. It needs to beat films like Baahubali 2 and Dangal. However, when it comes to net collections in India, the Aditya Dhar directorial is at the second spot.

At number one, there is Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa 2: The Rule, which had minted Rs. 1,234.10 crore. Dhurandhar 2 still needs Rs. 118.43 crore to beat Pushpa 2 at the box office. So, let's wait and watch whether the Ranveer Singh starrer will surpass the lifetime collection of Allu Arjun's film or not.

Dhurandhar 2 Review

Dhurandhar 2 mostly received positive reviews from the critics. The Free Press Journal reviewer gave the movie 3 stars and wrote, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge is a gripping, high-voltage drama that works largely because of Ranveer's powerhouse performance. Despite its slow patches and excessive gore, the film delivers enough thrills and emotion to keep audiences invested."