Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh Announce 2nd Pregnancy: Kiara Advani, Parineeti Chopra, Samantha & Other Celebs Congratulate Couple

Bollywood power couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are set to embrace parenthood once again. The duo, who welcomed their daughter Dua Padukone Singh on September 8, 2024, have announced that they are expecting their second child.

On Sunday (April 19), the couple took to Instagram to share the happy news, and their post was soon flooded with congratulatory messages from several Bollywood celebrities. The comments section was quickly flooded with wishes and red heart emojis from friends and industry colleagues.

Celebs like Kiara Advani, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Bhumi Pednekar, Sunil Grover, Parineeti Chopra, Dhanashree Verma, Anita Hassanandani, Tanuj Virwani, Aahana Kumra were among the first ones to send love to the couple.

Kiara commented, "Congratulationssss❤️❤️❤️🧿🧿🧿🧿", whereas Parineeti wrote, "Congratssssssss 🥰🥰🥰"

Actress Ananya Panday wrote, "Omggggg❤️❤️ bigggggest love 🧿🧿🧿🧿♥️♥️♥️"

Sharing the update, Deepika posted an adorable picture of little Dua holding a pregnancy kit, confirming the news in the sweetest way. In the joint post with Ranveer, the 40-year-old actress kept the caption simple, adding just evil eye emojis to mark the special moment.

Deepika and Ranveer's love story

Deepika and Ranveer's love story began on the sets of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's film Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where their on-screen chemistry soon turned into a real-life romance. Despite being in the public eye, the couple kept their relationship largely private for years.

Known for their contrasting personalities, Deepika’s calm demeanor and Ranveer’s infectious energy, they perfectly complement each other. After dating for six years, they tied the knot in a fairytale wedding at Lake Como in 2018, celebrating both Konkani and Sindhi traditions.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranveer is currently enjoying the success of his latest blockbuster Dhurandhar: The Revenge.

On the other hand, Deepika will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan's King this year. She also has Atlee's magnum opus project tentatively titled 'AA22 x A6' opposite Allu Arjun in the pipeline.