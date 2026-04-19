Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy With Ranveer Singh 1.6 Years After Daughter Dua's Birth; Check Adorable Post

DeepVeer Pregnant! | Photo Via Instagram

Bollywood couple Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are expecting their second child. The actress confirmed the news amid reports that she is pregnant again. The couple, who already have a daughter, Dua Padukone Singh, welcomed her on September 8, 2024.

Deepika Padukone Announces Second Pregnancy

Taking to her Instagram handle on Sunday (April 19), the 40-year-old actress shared an adorable photo of daughter Dua holding a pregnancy kit, confirming the news. Sharing the announcement, Deepika simply added nazar emojis in a joint post with Ranveer.

Check out the announcement:

Deepika Padukone Slams Trolls Over Dhurandhar 2 'Silent Treatment'

Recently, Deepika faced backlash on social media for not publicly supporting her husband Ranveer Singh’s film Dhurandhar: The Revenge following its March 19 release.

Trolls targeted the actress over her 'silent treatment,' claiming she neither shared a celebratory post nor reviewed the film online. A few days ago, Deepika gave a befitting reply, responding to an Instagram post.

She wrote, "The latter, my friend. P.S.: I watched it way before any of you did. Now who's the joke on?"

Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Relationship Timeline

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone tied the knot on November 14, 2018, at Lake Como in the presence of family and close friends. They met on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where their love blossomed.

The couple began dating in 2012, got secretly engaged in 2015, and kept their engagement under wraps for three years.

Work Front

Ranveer was recently seen next in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, directed by Aditya Dhar. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, R. Madhavan, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, and Rakesh Bedi, among others.

Deepika, who was last seen in Singham Again, will feature next in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Raaka alongside Allu Arjun.